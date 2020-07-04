Family Time David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s Family Album: Their Best Pics With Kids By Riley Cardoza July 4, 2020 Harper Beckham holding Sage. Courtesy of David Beckham/Instagram 10 9 / 10 December 2019 Victoria and David surprised their youngest with a puppy for Christmas. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Free Samples! Have Top Health & Wellness Picks Shipped to You at No Cost These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News