February 2021

The proud parents celebrated their son Cruz’s 16th birthday in February 2021. “Happy 16th Birthday to my little man… Have the most amazing day, dad is so proud of you love you always and forever,” the former soccer player captioned a video set to the theme song from Friends. “Sorry about the singing 🤪,” he added in reference to clip at the end of the compilation that showed the pair giving their takes on “I’ll Be There for You.”

The former Spice Girl also shared a video on Instagram in honor of her son’s big day that showed him singing before being interrupted again by his dad.

“Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses,” she captioned the clip that showed the family through the years.