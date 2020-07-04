Family Time David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s Family Album: Their Best Pics With Kids By Riley Cardoza July 4, 2020 Courtesy David Beckham/Instagram 10 6 / 10 November 2018 David ice skated with Harper in an Instagram photo captioned, “Christmas is coming.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Free Samples! Have Top Health & Wellness Picks Shipped to You at No Cost These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News