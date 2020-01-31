Keeping It Real

Bell believes her and Shepard’s daughters are “practical” because their parents “never lie to them.” She explained on Late Night With Seth Meyers in January 2020: “Our daughter, when she was 5, said, ‘Am I gonna die?’ and … the air got sucked out of the room. We were like, ‘This is it. What do we do? There are so many roads. Like, do we make up a story? Do we say we don’t know? Do we say we know and then actually not know?’ We just said, ‘Yes, you’re gonna die.’ And she went, ‘Ugh.’ And then we said, ‘And we really don’t know what happens when you die. You may just become flowers.’ And she went, ‘OK,’ and we were so relieved.”