Mini Makeup Lovers

“They decided it would be fun to go into my drawer and play with my palettes,” Bell told Ashley Graham in an August 2020 Elle interview. “Nowadays, they’ll walk out of my bathroom … and I’ll say, ‘Did you go into Mommy’s drawer this morning?’ And they’ll just look at me and go, ‘No. No.’ And I’m like, ‘OK.’ I don’t know where else that conversation can go.”

The actress went on to say that she is teaching Delta and Lincoln to use cosmetics “as a fun form of self-expression.”