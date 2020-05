New World

“There is this way we talk about stay-at-home moms like they don’t do anything, and I think that is dead now,” Bell told LinkedIn News in May 2020. “That’s gone, that’s over, no one will ever think that again, and I love that because there’s so much to do when you’re caring for a household. It’s more than a full-time job, and I’m secretly loving the fact that the world is recognizing that now.”