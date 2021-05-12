Little Alphas!’ Kristen Bell Says Her 2 Daughters Are ‘Always Competing'

On the Outs

Bell shared a May 2021 Instagram photo of “effusive” letters Lincoln and Delta wrote each other, explaining, “My girls fight with each other ALOT. They can’t seem to feel like they are on the same team. Always competing. Always defensive. Maybe it’s because they are close in age, and the hierarchy of care isn’t clear. Maybe it’s because they are both little alphas. Who knows? But they can get nasty to each other. So I sat them down and explained to them that we have a choice in life. We can spend our time on hate and fear … or we can spend our time on love and kindness.”