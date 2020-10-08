Oops

“They have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out,” the actress said of her daughters’ homeschooling sessions during a September 2020 “Say Yes! With Carla Hall” podcast episode. “I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms. They’re both just sipping their Doulies. And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?’”

Bell went on to say that the beverages make Lincoln and Delta feel “close to” their dad, who celebrated his 16th “sobriety birthday” that same month.