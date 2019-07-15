Pregnancy Woes

The Good Place star opened up about her initial lack of connection to her firstborn daughter, Lincoln, who arrived in March 2013. “I kept saying to Dax in all sincerity during my pregnancy, ‘I just don’t know how I’m going to like her as much as I like the dogs.’ I was being serious,” the new mom confessed in Flare magazine’s December 2013 issue. “Because I f—king love my dogs; they are my children.” Eventually she came around, though. “I love people the more I know them, and I didn’t know her. It could’ve been a water bottle in my belly, that’s about how connected I felt to her during my pregnancy. But within about 24 hours after she came out, my hormones reset, and they reprogrammed my feelings about her.”