Sex Positive

While teaching their daughters about sex, Bell told their girls that “the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina” instead of “the man puts his penis in your vagina,” Shepard told his “Armchair Expert” podcast listeners in October 2021. “Right away it’s like, ‘You’re in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina,'” he explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re going to make.’”