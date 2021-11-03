Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Every Time Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Got Real About Parenting

By
Every Time Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Got Real About Parenting The Best Models
 Courtesy of Kristen Bell/Instagram
76
76 / 76
podcast
Tech_10821_600x338

The Best Models

Resolving conflicts in front of their kids was “Dax’s idea,” Bell told Drew Barrymore in November 2021, explaining, “We don’t play games. There is too much data that tells us the kids know what’s happening no matter how you are playing it. They can sense the tension. … It’s not always possible to alleviate it in the moment because we are too pissed at each other, but he said, ‘Let’s always make sure we do it in front of them the day after.’ So we just model the behavior of conflict resolution in front of them.”

Back to top