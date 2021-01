Under Wraps

Shepard told Lincoln and Delta not to let their friends know that their mom voiced Princess Anna in Frozen because it would make them “jealous.” He explained to Justin Timberlake in a January 2021 “Armchair Expert” episode: “I have a great fear that kids are gonna hangout with them solely because of that, or resent them because of that. To me, the two options both seem terrible. Either they’re gonna have fake friends or they’re gonna have people hate them for no reason.”