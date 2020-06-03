Women of the Future

Bell revealed that she and Shepard are raising anti-racists, by discussing racial injustices openly, and girls who will be strong women during a June 2020 interview with Channel Q’s The Morning Beat. “Our kids are a nightmare,” she joked. “They’re a nightmare because they will tell you your opinion. We constantly joke about the fact that we’re raising two girls that — they’re going to be a nightmare for 18 years. But God bless when we send them into the world, they are going to be formidable, opinionated, kind, morally-compassed women. And I’m so grateful for that.”