October 2021

Us confirmed on October 4 that a judge ruled Sheen would no longer have to pay Richards child support. While his attorney told the judge that his client had been overpaying and set up a trust for both Sami and Lola, a source told Us that the actress hadn’t received funds from Sheen in four years. The Bravo alum also wasn’t present at the court hearing.

“She wasn’t there because she is working out of state which Charlie was well aware of and Denise was never served this court date. He did this on purpose,” a source alleged to Us. “He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying [his ex-wife] Brooke to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support.”

Sheen, meanwhile, told Us at the time: “I think what transpired today is extremely fair. It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”