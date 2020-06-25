Cut the Cameras

Kruger took a stand when her daughter was photographed without the couple’s permission in December 2018. The actress reposted a paparazzi pic to Instagram with her baby girl’s face blurred out, writing, “Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”