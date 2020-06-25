Timing Is Key

“For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” the actress told Madame Figaro in April 2019. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

This statement echoed a similar sentiment Kruger made four months earlier. “I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time,” she told PorterEdit in a cover story. “I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”