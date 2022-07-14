Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump

Donald shares three children with his ex-wife Ivana: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, all of whom played major roles in his 2016 presidential campaign. The three eldest offspring serve as the executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization, a New York–based conglomerate of Donald’s many business ventures.

All three children also previously served as advisers and boardroom judges on The Apprentice. Tiffany is Donald’s only child with ex-wife Maples.