Top 5

Stories

Pics

Donald Trump’s Family: His Kids, Grandkids, Wives and More

By and
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
9
6 / 9
podcast

Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump

Donald shares three children with his ex-wife Ivana: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, all of whom played major roles in his 2016 presidential campaign. The three eldest offspring serve as the executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization, a New York–based conglomerate of Donald’s many business ventures.

All three children also previously served as advisers and boardroom judges on The Apprentice. Tiffany is Donald’s only child with ex-wife Maples.

Back to top