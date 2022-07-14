Melania and Donald Trump

Donald married the Slovenian-born former model in January 2005 and they have been together ever since. The couple share a son, Barron, who was born in 2006.

The former FLOTUS played a controversial role in her husband’s presidential run in June 2018 when she wore a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” scrawled on the back before meeting with immigrant children at the Texas border. Though she changed into a different jacket before going into the shelter, she returned to Washington D.C. in the attire, causing an uproar about what was deemed an unfortunate sartorial choice.