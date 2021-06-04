Bonding With His Boy! Drake Brings Son Adonis to Los Angeles Lakers Game

Toddlers Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics By Riley Cardoza June 4, 2021 Courtesy of Drake/Instagram 29 29 / 29 Basketball Boy Adonis attended a June 2021 Los Angeles Lakers game with his dad. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Celebrity Mugshots: Amanda Bynes, Justin Bieber, Josh Duggar and More! Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News