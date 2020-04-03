Toddlers Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Sophie Brussaux/Instagram 6 1 / 6 Mama’s Boy The artist covered her son’s face while posing for a November 2017 picture. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News