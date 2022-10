February 2017

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Barrymore explained that the “love and community and honesty” she has as a parent is what’s “making everything feel safe for my kids.”

She added, “That’s really the intention I had as a parent ― was how do my kids have this incredible sense of freedom inside their heart because they know I’ve got them, and their dad’s got them, and [the rest of their family’s got them],”