May 2018

Barrymore opened up about the challenges of balancing her career and parenting duties.

“People are like, ‘How do you balance?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t.’ I have to pick stuff. I have to stop doing stuff. I have to cut stuff out of my life. I always get in trouble for saying you can’t do it all,” the Music and Lyrics actress shared with E! News. “But it’s not that you can’t have it all. I just don’t think I can personally do it all at the same time. I’ve tried and I often come to the humbling fact that I cannot do it all at once. I can do almost everything throughout my whole life. I believe in myself, I have confidence.”