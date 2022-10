September 2012

“I can’t wait until I have my children,” Barrymore told Haute Living prior to giving birth to eldest daughter Olive. “I love the idea that they don’t have to do something that they have no interest in, that they can do something completely opposite if they want to. I will be so surprised if they don’t want to do something involving food or wine or art, but I’ll be OK with it. I just want to build fun, great things for my family.”