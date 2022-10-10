September 2021

During an episode of the “Armchair Podcast,” the Charlies Angels star told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that she is adamant about not “[letting her] kids on social media.”

“I want them to be kids … I’m like a f–king Doberman about them,” she said, noting that her two daughters “love social media” and “watch TikTok,” but she has a strict rule when it comes to putting their faces on the platform.

“They get in a bad mood when they realize they won’t be put on camera,” Barrymore said. “But they know good god damn well why, because I’m like, ‘I want you to be kids!’”