September 2021
During an episode of the “Armchair Podcast,” the Charlies Angels star told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that she is adamant about not “[letting her] kids on social media.”
“I want them to be kids … I’m like a f–king Doberman about them,” she said, noting that her two daughters “love social media” and “watch TikTok,” but she has a strict rule when it comes to putting their faces on the platform.
“They get in a bad mood when they realize they won’t be put on camera,” Barrymore said. “But they know good god damn well why, because I’m like, ‘I want you to be kids!’”See Full Gallery