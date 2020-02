An ‘Utterly Extraordinary’ Experience

Kate gushed over her first childbirth on a February 2020 episode of the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast, saying it was “amazing” to hold George in her arms for the first time. “It is extraordinary, as I’ve said,” she raved. “How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary, actually. … And he was very sweet. And I was also sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy.”