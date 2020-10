Animal Lover

George got “so sad” watching a documentary about extinction that William had to turn it off. “He said to me, ‘You know, I don’t want to watch this anymore,'” the Duke of Cambridge explained in October 2020. “He asked, ‘Why has it come to this?’ He’s 7 years old, and he’s asking me these questions already. He really feels it, and I think every 7-year-old out there can relate to that.”