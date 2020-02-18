Car Seat Practice

The Berkshire native revealed on the podcast that she and William practiced using a car seat with a doll before George’s public debut outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London in 2013. “We were like, ‘What do we do [with the baby] in a swaddle? How’s this supposed to work?’ We’d even tried to practice with … a little doll at home, but you know, it just never works out the way you planned it, so it was quite hard to do that on the world’s stage. But no, [William] did a very good job.”