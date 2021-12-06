Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Best Quotes About Parenthood 

Lyric Lovers

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” William said on Time to Walk in December 2021. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music. … There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing.”