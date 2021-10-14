Prince William Reveals Son Prince George Is 'Annoyed' by Litterbugs

Making Change Happen

While discussing the significant climate crisis, William detailed how his son George has gotten involved in helping the environment.

“George at school recently has been doing litter picking,” the royal explained during the “BBC Newscast” podcast in October 2021. “And I didn’t realize, but talking to him the other day, he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit annoyed by the fact that they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time, and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again.”

William explained that George struggled with the idea of his hard work going to waste, adding, “I think for him he was trying to understand how [and] where it came from. He couldn’t understand things like when we clean this, why has it not gone away?”