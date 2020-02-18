Motherly Moments

“Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?” Kate added during the podcast. “And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their math and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet? That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”