Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is Crawling and Has 2 Teeth

Prince Harry Duchess Meghan and Archie in South Africa Reveals Archie Is Crawling and Has 2 Teeth
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, visit the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa on September 25, 2019. Shutterstock
Archie’s first royal engagement was in South Africa in September.

