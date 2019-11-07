Royals Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is Crawling and Has 2 Teeth By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, visit the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa on September 25, 2019. Shutterstock 12 13 / 12 Baby Boy Archie’s first royal engagement was in South Africa in September. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Amazon Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News