Babies Duck Dynasty’s Next Generation: See Robertson Family Members’ Babies Over the Years By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy Sadie Robertson Huff/Instagram 4 1 / 4 Honey Huff Sadie and Huff’s daughter wore a namesake sweater in May 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News