Grace Annette Duggar

Us broke the news in January 2020 that Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and John David Duggar’s first child had arrived. “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple told Us at the time. “She’s is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”