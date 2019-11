Maryella Hope Duggar

“On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child! Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long,” Josh and Anna told Us exclusively in November 2019. “Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”