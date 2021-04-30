Family Time

Duggar Family Photo Album: Get to Know Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and Their 19 Kids

Joshua Duggar

Michelle and Jim Bob’s eldest son, Joshua (born in 1988), was homeschooled and graduated high school at age 16. In 2003, his family — then 14 children strong — was first introduced to TV viewers on a Discovery Health Channel special. Josh, the owner of a political consulting firm, married Anna Keller in 2008. They have since welcomed six children, announcing in April 2021 that they are expecting baby No. 7. Days after revealing that they are going to be parents once again, Josh was arrested in Washington County in Arkansas and placed on federal hold. He was detained without bail. The following day, he was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, but pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to begin in July 2021.

