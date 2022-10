John-David Duggar

Born in January 1990, John-David and his twin sister, Jana, became the second and third children of the Duggar clan. John-David owns and operates Duggar Towing and acts as a volunteer firefighter. He married Abbie Burnett in November 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Grace, in January 2020. In September 2022, they became a family of four, welcoming son Charlie.