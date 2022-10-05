Jill Duggar

Jill, who was born in May 1991, had her very first kiss in June 2014 at age 23 when she married Derick Dillard, her dad’s former prayer partner. Jill and Dillard connected via phone, text and Skype during their initial courtship, and finally met face-to-face in 2013 when Dillard was doing humanitarian work in Nepal. Two months after their wedding, Jill announced the couple was pregnant with their first child. They welcomed son Israel in 2015 and Samuel two years later. The couple have since distanced themselves from the family after dropping out of Counting On in 2017. After suffering a miscarriage in 2021, Jill and her husband welcomed their third child, son Freddy, in July 2022.