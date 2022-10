Joy-Anna Duggar

Joy-Anna was born in October 1997, becoming the pair’s ninth child. After knowing Austin Forsyth for 15 years, the pair began courting and got engaged in February 2017. They tied the knot in May of that year. The couple has since welcomed son Gideon and daughter Evelyn. In October 2022, the twosome announced baby No. 3 is on the way.