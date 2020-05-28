Pregnancies

Jessa, Abbie and More Pregnant Duggar Sisters Showing Baby Bumps Over the Years: Pics

By
Jinger Duggar is Pregnant with Baby Number 2 with Jeremy Vuolo
 Madisen Elizabeth Photography
10
1 / 10

Jinger Duggar

In May 2020, the reality star announced that she and Vuolo have a second little one on the way.

Back to top