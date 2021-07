Mixed Bag

“I don’t want my kids to have people looking at their lives and picking them apart,” Jinger said during a June 2021 episode of the “Jeremy Fall” podcast. “If I post a photo on Instagram, immediately you’ll have people who will say, ‘Oh, what a cute family photo!’ And then you’ll have those who will say really mean things, even about your kids. And it’s like, [my daughter Felicity] is 2.”