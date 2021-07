Sailing the Seas

The family celebrated Jasmine’s half-birthday with a bash at Chuck E. Cheese in July 2021. The San Andreas star shared a photo of himself atop a very small boat ride with his daughter. “We all had an AWESOME time and as you can see here my 270lbs completely dislodged this poor little boat off its happy hydraulic hinges,” he joked via Instagram. “Sorry, Chuckee [sic], we’re gonna need a bigger boat and thanks for the pizza and ice cream for breakfast.”