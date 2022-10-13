April 2022

The Jumanji actor shared a sweet video via social media singing Dale Watson’s “Daughters Wedding Song,” which he revealed is one of Tia’s “favorite songs.” He then shared a few things he’s hoping for as Tia grows up.

“I’m 💯 sure about a few things here: #1) One day I’ll proudly give her away to whoever she decides to marry. My only wish is for that person to be a kind, loving, good quality human being,” he wrote. “#2) She’s only 3 now, but I know one day down the road, hanging out & singing with daddy won’t be cool anymore so I’ll embrace these moments while I can get ‘em ~ where she sings in the cutest high notes and I continue to sing in keys that don’t exist.”

Johnson added: “With our babies, life moves fast. We gotta live it with all we got.”