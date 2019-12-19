Pregnancies

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Members Congratulate Karina Smirnoff on Pregnancy: ‘Great News’

By
Celebs React Karina Smirnoff Pregnancy - Elliana Walmsley
 Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
14
15 / 14

Elliana Walmsley

Congrats!!!” the Dancing With the Stars Juniors star wrote.

Back to top