Pregnancies ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Members Congratulate Karina Smirnoff on Pregnancy: ‘Great News’ By Riley Cardoza December 19, 2019 MediaPunch/Shutterstock 14 15 / 14 Kym Johnson Johnson wrote, “Awwww Congratulations beautiful. I’m so happy for you . Xoxo.” Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News