Pregnancies

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Members Congratulate Karina Smirnoff on Pregnancy: ‘Great News’

By
Celebs React Karina Smirnoff Pregnancy - Lindsay Arnold
 Mediapunch/Shutterstock
14
15 / 14

Lindsay Arnold

“OMG!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!” Arnold gushed. “I am so happy for you!!!!!”

Back to top