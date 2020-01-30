DWTS ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Congratulates Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Baby News By Johnni Macke January 29, 2020 Shutterstock 11 9 / 11 Lea Thompson “Omgggg🔥💋💋,” wrote Thompson, who was partners with Chigvintsev on season 19 of the dancing competition. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News