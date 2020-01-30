DWTS ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Congratulates Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Baby News By Johnni Macke January 29, 2020 Jeff Christensen 11 1 / 11 Val Chmerkovskiy “Blessings to you both!” the Ukrainian dancer wrote via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News