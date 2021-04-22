Babies

DWTS’ Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson’s Kids Hold Hands on ‘1st Date’: Photos

By
Lindsay Arnold Cusick Instagram Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson Kids Hold Hands on 1st Date 5
 Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold Cusick/Instagram
6
2 / 6
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Perfect Pair

Sage rocked a fruit-patterned outfit, while Leo wore a black sweatsuit and a pacifier.

Back to top