Babies DWTS’ Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson’s Kids Hold Hands on ‘1st Date’: Photos By Riley Cardoza April 22, 2021 Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold Cusick/Instagram 6 4 / 6 Sweet Shot Sage hugged Leo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Taking the Edge Off! Celebrities Who Confessed to Being High at Awards Shows: Miley Cyrus and More Zac Efron Has Changed So Much Since His ‘High School Musical’ Days — See the Actor’s Transformation! These Homes Will Make Your Jaw Drop! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Mansions in Hollywood More News