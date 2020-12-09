Pregnancies

Witney Carson’s Baby Bump Album: See the ‘DWTS’ Pro’s Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Witney Carson Baby Bump
 Courtesy of Witney Carson/Instagram
47
46 / 47
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Kicking Cutie

Carson showed her bare bump “moving” after she finished decorating for Christmas in December 2020.

Back to top